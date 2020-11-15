﻿PH, Indonesia army chiefs discuss security issues

Lt. Gen. Cirilito E. Sobejana, commanding general of the Philippine Army, has discussed with his Indonesian counterpart, Gen. Andika Perkasa, wide range of issues of mutual interests, especially on security threats and in containing the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a text message, Sobejana described his discussion with Perkasa on Saturday as “very fruitful virtual meeting”.

“We discussed matters of mutual concerns, especially in addressing the security threats in the territorial boundaries of the Philippines and Indonesia,” Sobejana said.

The two neighboring countries, both members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), are facing terrorist threats by the Abu Sayyaf for several decades now.

Abu Sayyaf terrorists were responsible for several terror attacks in southern Philippines and Indonesia.

The latest twin attacks by the Abu Sayyaf were in Sulu last August, killing 14 people including 11 Army soldiers and wounding more than 80 others.

Sobejana is a veteran in combat against the Abu Sayyaf and a Medal of Valor awardee, the highest award by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), given to a soldier for gallantry in combat.

During his virtual meeting with Perkasa, Sobejana said they discussed on how to stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19 in their respective countries.

