﻿PH hotels with 2021 Tripadvisor Awards lauded

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has lauded local hotels that recently received the prestigious 2021 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel destination planning platform.

One of the hotels that bagged the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award is The Manor at Camp John Hay, awarded as among the top one percent of all hotel listings worldwide.

Other awardees include dusitD2 Davao, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, Waterfront Cebu, Midori Clark Hotel, and Quest Plus Conference Center Clark.

Along with the most exceptional and top-rated hotel properties around the world, the highly-coveted awards honor hospitality properties worldwide that have delighted visitors more than any other in the previous year, despite changing consumer preferences and new ways of working.

The awards also recognize the exceptional service experienced by the visitors amid the pandemic, based on feedback from guests the previous year.

Despite the unprecedented circumstances, these local hotels stood out to travelers and provided an amazing experience throughout a difficult year.

“The past year has been very challenging for all our hotels nationwide. Despite the difficulties, our local hotels remained true to their mission of providing exemplary Filipino hospitality to our guests. This global recognition is a testament to the success of the steps we are taking to lessen the long-term impact of the pandemic on the hospitality industry and drive its recovery,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a news release.

Amid the pandemic, the local hospitality industry has committed to putting the health and safety of guests on their topmost priority.

Hotel employees worked double-time to adapt to the challenges brought by Covid-19.

These hotels have implemented enhanced cleanliness measures, hygiene protocols, social distancing guidelines, and utilized technology to ensure guest safety.

Last March, Boracay’s world-famous White Beach made it to the 12th spot and El Nido, Palawan’s Nacpan Beach ranked 18th on the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice 2021 Best of the Best Awards Top 25 Beaches – Asia category.

Source: Philippines News Agency