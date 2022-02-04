﻿PH hawk-eagle, flying tree snake released back into wild

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Bicol (DENR-5) through its Camarines Norte Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) has separately released a Philippine hawk-eagle (Nisaetus philippensis) and paradise flying tree snake (Chrysopelea paradasi) back to their natural habitats.

“The Philippine hawk-eagle was found by a resident of Barangay Alawihao, Daet, Camarines Norte, shivering on a grass field and was immobile due to the heavy rains. The resident informed the office to which the officer responded immediately. Upon examination, the wildlife was in good condition and was released into the wild by Camarines Norte PENR Officer-In-Charge Marlon C. Francia,” the DENR-5 said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“A resident of Barangay Del Rosario, Mercedes, Camarines Norte voluntarily surrendered the juvenile, meter-long paradise flying tree snake. It was also in good condition and was immediately released into the wild,” the post read.

The DENR-5 also continuously calls on the public to report such incidents and turnover any wildlife to the authorities for proper handling and release to its natural habitat.

“Continuous Communication, Education, and Public Awareness (CEPA) campaigns are being conducted by the DENR, which have caused increasing numbers of public turnovers to the office,” it added.

Under DENR Administrative Order DAO No. 2019-09 titled, “Updated National List of Threatened Philippine Fauna and their Categories”, the Philippine hawk-eagle is considered endangered while the paradise flying tree snake falls under the category “Other Wildlife Species”.

All wildlife in the Philippines is protected under Republic Act 9147, otherwise known as the “Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act”.

Source: Philippines News Agency