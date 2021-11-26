﻿PH gets 3M UK-donated AstraZeneca jabs

The Philippines on Thursday received a total of 3,191,040 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine donated by the United Kingdom through the COVAX Facility.

Speaking at the arrival of the jabs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, National Task Force Against Covid-19 Head of Strategic Communication on Current Operations, Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor said the shipment is part of London’s donation pledge of 5.2 million AstraZeneca doses to Manila.

British Embassy Consul Neill James said the donation is in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“The donation of 5.2 million of vaccines over the next three days in partnership with the WHO and the Unicef to ensure equitable access for vaccines for those who most need it here in the Philippines,” James said.

On Friday, the country is expecting the arrival of a total of 288,000 AstraZeneca doses while another 1,746,160 doses will arrive on Saturday.

Mayor said with the latest jabs shipment, about 138 million doses of different brands of Covid-19 jabs have been delivered to the country.

With the steady supply of vaccines arriving in the country, Mayor encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

“Hinihikayat namin kayo na magpabakuna po at sa darating na November 29, 30 and December 1 is the National Vaccination Day, hinihikayat po natin ang lahat, local government units at yung hindi pa nagpapabakuna na magpabakuna na para tayo ay maging maayos na ang ating Pasko (We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and on November 29, 30 and December 1 is the national Vaccination Day, we ask even the lgu’s and those who have not received the vaccine yet to get vaccinated so we can have a merrier Christmas),” Mayor said.

Source: Philippines News Agency