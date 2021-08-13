﻿PH eyes collaboration on recycling, plastic alternative research

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is currently exploring possible collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) on recycling and plastic alternative research.

“Last August 9, we had an exploratory talk with the USDA ARS to discuss areas of mutual interest and collaborative mechanisms that both institutions could undertake,” said DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña in a taped report aired on Friday afternoon.

One of the discussions’ highlights was the possibility of collaborating on recycling and plastic alternative research, an area in which de la Peña said the DOST has several ongoing types of research and projects.

“The ARS has pledged its support for the Philippines’ efforts to adopt more biomaterials, owing to its extensive experience,” he said.

Capacity building, knowledge transfer, webinar hosting, and cooperative research and development will be among the modalities possible for this collaboration, added the DOST chief.

The USDA ARS, as a principal scientific in-house research organization, provides scientific solutions to national and global agricultural challenges, according to de la Peña.

Present in the meeting was the Environment, Science, Technology, and Health (ESTH) officer of the US Embassy, DOST executives, and other technical staff from DOST, USDA ASR, and the US Embassy.

Source: Philippines News Agency