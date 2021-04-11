﻿PH Embassy probes claim Tunisia suicide bomber was Filipina

The Philippine Embassy in Tripoli, Libya, on Monday said it is working with authorities to identify and confirm claims that the suicide bomber in the Kasserine region of Tunisia was a Filipino woman.

In a statement, the embassy said Tunisia’s Garde Nationale Tunisienne killed a suspected terrorist during a counterterrorism operation whose wife blew herself up with an explosive belt.

“The incident left three people dead, including a baby the suicide bomber was carrying in her arms. News reports from local media in Tunisia and international media claimed that the suicide bomber is a Filipino national,” the embassy said.

The incident occurred on Thursday last week in the remote Mount Selloum area of Kasserine, near the Algerian border, a known jihadist hideout.

Another Islamic extremist was also killed on the same day during a separate operation in Mount Mghila, also in the Kasserine region.

