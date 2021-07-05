﻿PH Covid-19 total recoveries reach 1,364,960

An additional 6,477 patients have beaten the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the country’s overall recovery count to 1,364,960 on Monday.

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said recoveries account for 94.7 percent of a total of 1,441,746 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

It also reported 5,392 new Covid-19 infections and 43 new fatalities.

These figures bring the overall tally of active cases to 51,594 and the death toll to 25,192.

According to the same DOH data, 91.1 percent of the active cases are mild, 3.8 percent are asymptomatic, 2.1 percent are severe, and 1.5 percent are in critical condition.

“Fifteen duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, nine are recoveries. Moreover, 20 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

The DOH data on July 3 also showed that 11.3 percent of 47,614 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

All laboratories were operational on July 3, while 10 labs were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

The DOH reported that 56 percent of 3,400 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are utilized, while 34 percent of the 2,800 mechanical ventilators are also in use nationwide.

In Metro Manila, 42 percent of the ICU beds are in use, while 30 percent of the ventilators are utilized. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency