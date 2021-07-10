﻿PH Covid-19 survivors climb to 1.3M

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 7,552 more recoveries, pushing the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) survivors to 1,391,335, or 94.8 percent of the overall cases since the pandemic began.

In its case bulletin, the DOH logged 5,675 new infections that raised active cases to 49,968.

The death toll also climbed to 25,816 with the addition of 96 new fatalities.

According to DOH, the country has so far logged a total of 1,467,119 cases since the outbreak started in March 2020, of which 3.4 percent are active cases while 1.76 percent are fatalities.

The agency, meanwhile, reported that 89 percent of the active cases have mild symptoms, 5.4 percent are asymptomatic, 1.5 percent are critical, 2.4 percent are severe, while 1.68 percent are moderate.

Out of the 50,704 individuals tested from July 8, about 11 percent or 5,577 turned out positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Nationwide, at least 55 percent of the total 3,500 intensive care unit ICU) beds are occupied, along with 46 percent of the 19,500 isolation beds and 42 percent of the 12,300 ward beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients.

In Metro Manila, in use are around 40 percent of 1,100 ICU beds, 37 percent of 4,700 isolation beds, and 32 percent of 3,500 beds

Source: Philippines News Agency