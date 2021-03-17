﻿PH Covid-19 recovery tally up by 71 to 560,577

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 71 new recovered cases, pushing the total number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide to 560,577.

According to the DOH, the figure is equivalent to 89.4-percent recovery rate among those who contracted the infectious disease.

The DOH also tallied 5,404 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 53,479.

Of the active cases, about 92.4 percent are mild, 4.0 percent are asymptomatic, 1.4 percent are severe, 0.73 are moderate, and 1.4 percent are in critical condition.

The DOH also logged eight more deaths on Monday, pushing the death toll to 12,837.

“Nine duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, three are recoveries. Moreover, three cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it said.

The department also reported that it has a total bed capacity of 21,400 dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Available are about 54 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 62 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 70 percent of 6,000 ward beds.

About 74 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for patients’ use.

The DOH reminded the public to continue observing the minimum public health standards — proper wearing of face masks and full-coverage face shields, physical distancing, and proper handwashing — to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency