﻿PH Covid-19 recovery tally rises by over 7K to 469,886

With 7,635 new recovered cases reported on Sunday, the overall tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide climbed to 469,886.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the figure is equivalent to a 93.4-percent recovery rate among those who contracted the disease nationwide.

The DOH also tallied 883 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 22,099.

Of the active cases, about 80.2 percent are mild, 9.9 percent are asymptomatic, 3.2 percent are severe, 0.43 are moderate, and 6.2 percent are in critical condition.

Most of the newly announced cases were from Rizal with 66, Quezon City with 50, Benguet with 47, Davao City with 42, and City of Manila with 35 infections.

DOH data released on Dec. 26 showed that about 756 or 6.6 percent out of the 11,510 tested turned positive for Covid-19.

The DOH also logged 42 more deaths on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 9,109.

“Two duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, two recovered cases been removed. Moreover, 10 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” it said.

The department also reported that it has a total bed capacity of 21,300 dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Available are about 63 percent of 2,000 intensive care unit beds; 69 percent of 15,200 isolation beds; and 78 percent of 7,400 ward beds.

About 81 percent of 2,100 ventilators are available for patients’ use.

The DOH said the decrease in cases over the holiday season is expected because of the closure of private laboratories for the holidays.

It reported that 148 laboratories were open on December 25 and 87 of which previously committed to the department to remain open.

“Of these 148 laboratories, 34 labs reported seeing zero patients for the day, while the rest reported a decrease in their census. Five laboratories previously committed to remain open during the 25th but did not submit any report,” the DOH said. “We are strictly monitoring the output and operating schedules of the laboratories for the next two weeks.”

