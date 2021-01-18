﻿PH Covid-19 recovery tally rises by over 5K to 465,991

Some 5,868 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Sunday, pushing the country’s overall tally of recovered cases to 465,991.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the figures represent 93.1 percent of those who tested positive for the virus nationwide.

The agency also reported 1,895 new confirmed cases and 11 new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 24,691 and the death toll to 9,895.

The DOH said about 84.6 percent of the active cases are mild, 6.6 percent are asymptomatic, 3 percent are severe, 0.47 percent are moderate, and 5.3 percent are in critical condition.

“There were nine duplicates that were removed from the total case count and of these, five recovered cases and one death has been removed. Moreover, five cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as a death,” it added.

Davao City topped the list of places that logged the highest number of new cases with 107 infections.

It was followed by Quezon City with 106; Isabela with 65; Pampanga with 63; and Bulacan with 62.

DOH data on Jan. 16 showed that 1,108 or 5.3 percent of 20,899 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

Currently, there are 26,600 beds dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 58 percent of 2,100 intensive care unit beds, 63 percent of 16,500 isolation beds, and 74 percent of 8,000 ward beds.

About 76 percent of 2,100 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

The DOH reminded the public to continue observing the minimum health standards, especially when going outdoors — the proper wearing of face masks and face shields, avoiding cramped places where physical distancing is impossible, and avoid staying outside for a long period.

Source: Philippines News agency