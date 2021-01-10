﻿PH Covid-19 recovery tally rises by 360 to 449,052

At least 360 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the country’s overall tally of recovered cases to 449,052 on Thursday.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the figures represent 93.1 percent of those who tested positive for the virus that has so far beaten the illness.

The agency also reported 1,353 new confirmed cases and nine new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 23,675 and the death toll to 9,356.

The DOH said about 82.3 percent of the active cases are mild, 8.4 percent are asymptomatic, 3.1 percent are severe, 0.48 percent are moderate, and 5.8 percent are in critical condition.

“There were seven duplicates removed from the total case count, and, of these, five recovered cases have been removed. Moreover, three cases previously tagged as recovered was reclassified as deaths,” it added.

Rizal topped the list of places that logged the most number of new cases with 63 infections.

It was followed by Laguna with 62; City of Manila with 60; Quezon City with 58; and Davao City with 54.

DOH data on Jan. 6 showed that 995 or 5.2 percent of 19,152 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

Currently, there is a 21,300-bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 61 percent of 2,100 intensive care unit beds, 64 percent of 16,100 isolation beds, and 76 percent of 7,600 ward beds.

About 76 percent of 2,100 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

Source: Philippines News agency