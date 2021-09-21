﻿PH Covid-19 recovery tally rises by 25K to 2,151,765

The nation’s overall tally of recoveries from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has reached 2,151,765 as 25,037 new recoveries were recorded on Sunday.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the figure is equivalent to a 90.9-percent recovery rate from a total of 2,366,749 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

The DOH also tallied 19,271 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 178,196 or 7.5 percent of all cases.

Of the active cases, 92.3 percent are mild, 3.1 percent are asymptomatic, 2.60 percent are moderate, 1.4 percent are severe, and 0.6 percent are in critical condition.

Also logged were 205 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 36,788 or 1.55 percent of the total cases.

The DOH said 72 duplicates were removed from the total case count as 57 of those were actually recoveries.

Meanwhile, 94 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

According to the DOH data on Sept. 17, about 25.1 percent of 70,571 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

All laboratories were operational that day and two laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

Based on data in the last 14 days, the two non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 0.7 percent of samples tested and 0.9 percent of positive individuals.

(Courtesy of DOH)

To date, 77 percent of 4,300 intensive care unit beds, 67 percent of 21,000 isolation beds, 72 percent of 15,800 ward beds, and 56 percent of 3,300 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use nationwide.

In Metro Manila, 77 percent of 1,500 intensive care unit beds, 63 percent of 4,500 isolation beds, 73 percent of 4,400 ward beds, and 61 percent of 1,200 ventilators for Covid-19 patients are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency