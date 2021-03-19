﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries rise to 561.5K

At least 439 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease, pushing the country’s overall Covid-19 recoveries to 561,530 on Thursday.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the figures represent 87.6 percent of those who tested positive for the virus that has so far beaten the illness.

The agency also reported 5,290 new confirmed cases and 21 new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 66,567 and the death toll to 12,887.

The DOH said about 93.3 percent of the active cases are mild, 3.7 percent are asymptomatic, 1.2 percent are severe, 0.64 percent are moderate, and 1.2 percent are in critical condition.

“There were four duplicates removed from the total case count as these were two recovered cases. Moreover, six cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it added.

According to DOH data on Thursday, about 5,635 or 14.1 percent of 39,865 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

Currently, there is a 21,400-bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 51 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 60 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 68 percent of 6,000 ward beds.

About 72 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

The agency also urged the public to continue observing the minimum health standards, especially when going outdoors — the proper wearing of face masks and face shields, avoiding cramped places where physical distancing is impossible, and avoiding staying outside for a long period.

Source: Philippines News Agency