﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries rise by 8K to 448,258

The country’s total number of recovered cases from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) climbed to 448,258, after 8,316 more recovered from the disease, the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday said.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the DOH said the figures represent 93.8 percent of those who tested positive for the virus that have so far beaten the illness.

The agency also reported 891 new confirmed cases and four new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 20,292 and the death toll to 9,257.

The DOH said about 80.9 percent of the active cases are mild, 8.2 percent are asymptomatic, 3.6 percent are severe, 0.58 percent are moderate, and 6.7 percent are in critical condition.

“No duplicates were removed from the total case count. About 11 labs were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on January 2, 2021,” it added.

Davao City topped the list of places that logged the most number of new cases with 65 infections.

It was followed by Rizal with 55; Isabela with 50; City of Manila with 40; and Quezon City with 37.

DOH data on Jan. 2 showed that 675 or 5.8 percent of 11,705 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“The DOH has noted a decrease in the number of cases reported today, at 896 new cases. This is due to a decrease in the number of patients seen in COVID-19 laboratories during the New Year,” the agency said.

Currently, there is a 24,800-bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 61 percent of 2,000 intensive care unit beds, 70 percent of 15,500 isolation beds, and 78 percent of 7,300 ward beds.

About 78 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

The DOH reminded the public to be cautious in interpreting these numbers as an increase in cases in the coming weeks is still possible.

The DOH continues to assess the extent of the effects of the holiday season on Covid-19 transmission.

It also asked all stakeholders to be vigilant and should not be complacent in the fight against Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News agency