﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries rise by 5K to 1,473,009

The Department of Health (DOH) said the figure is equivalent to a 94.7-percent recovery rate from a total of 1,555,396 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

The DOH also tallied 6,664 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 55,140 or 3.5 percent of all cases.

Of the active cases, 93.6 percent are mild, 1.1 percent are asymptomatic, 2.3 percent are severe, 1.61 percent are moderate, and 1.4 percent are in critical condition.

Also logged were 23 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 27,247 or 1.75 percent of the total cases.

The DOH said 23 duplicates were removed from the total case count as nine of those were actually recoveries.

Meanwhile, 17 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

According to DOH data on July 24, about 13.4 percent of 45,369 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

All laboratories were operational on July 24 while one laboratory was not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

Based on data in the last 14 days, the three non-reporting laboratories contribute, on average, 2.3 percent of samples tested and 2.0 percent of positive individuals.

To date, 58 percent of 3,500 intensive care unit beds, 47 percent of 19,600 isolation beds, 44 percent of 12,200 ward beds, and 39 percent of 2,800 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use nationwide.

In Metro Manila, 46 percent of 1,100 intensive care unit beds, 41 percent of 4,700 isolation beds, 36 percent of 3,500 ward beds, and 37 percent of 1,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are being used.

Source: Philippines News Agency