﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries rise by 173 to 418,867

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 173 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the total number of recovered cases to 418,867.

In its latest case bulletin, the DOH said the figure is equivalent to 92.7 percent recovery rate from the disease nationwide.

It also reported 1,135 new cases that increased the total number of active cases to 24,160. Of the active cases, about 84.7 percent are mild, 6.4 percent are asymptomatic, 2.9 percent are severe, 0.3 percent are moderate, and 5.7 percent are in critical condition.

Rizal topped the list of areas with highest new cases with 117 infections followed by Bulacan with 84, Quezon City with 71, Isabela with 39 and Laguna with 38 infections.

The DOH also logged 56 new deaths which brought the country’s death toll to 8,812.

“Some 29 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, nine recovered cases and a death have been removed. Moreover, 20 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” the DOH said.

According to Dec. 14 DOH data, about 862 or 4.6 percent of 18,813 tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

As of Tuesday, the DOH said there is a total bed capacity of 21,300 dedicated to Covid-19 patients. Available are about 63 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 64 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 75 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 81 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for use.

