﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries reach almost 420K

With 633 new recovered cases reported on Thursday, the overall tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide climbed to 419,902.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the figure is equivalent to a 92.4-percent recovery rate among those who contracted the disease nationwide.

There are 1,470 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 25,695.

Of the active cases, about 84.8 percent are mild, 6.9 percent are asymptomatic, 5.4 percent are severe, 0.30 are moderate, and 5.4 percent are in critical condition.

Most of the newly announced cases were from Quezon City with 74, Rizal with 64, the City of Makati with 58, Davao City with 55, and Quezon with 46 infections.

DOH data released on Dec. 16 showed that about 1,582 or 6.3 percent out of the 25,106 tested turned positive for Covid-19.

The DOH also logged 17 deaths on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 8,850.

“About 11 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, ten recovered cases and a death have been removed. Moreover, three cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” it said.

The department also reported that it has a total bed capacity of 21,300 dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Available are about 59 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 64 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 74 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 80 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for patients’ use.

The DOH reminded the public to avoid superspreader events this holiday season and to limit the celebration of the holidays with immediate family members.

It also advised the public to choose staycation over going out on trips, to have limited time outdoors, and to always observe minimum public health standards.

Source: Philippines News agency