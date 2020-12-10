﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries reach 409K

– The overall tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide has risen to 409,058, with 133 new recovered cases reported on Thursday.

The Department of Health (DOH), in its case bulletin, also reported 1,383 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 27,781.

Of the active cases, about 85.5 percent are mild, 6.7 percent are asymptomatic, 2.5 percent are severe, .25 percent are moderate and 5 percent are in critical condition.

The majority of the newly announced cases are from Quezon City with 83, Laguna with 75, the city of Manila with 68, Bulacan with 65, and Davao City with 61 infections.

According to the DOH’s Dec.9 data, about 1,151 or 5.7 percent out of the 20,062 tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

The DOH, meanwhile, reported 24 new deaths, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 8,701.

“Seven duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, six were recovered cases. Moreover, eleven cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” the DOH said.

As of Thursday, the DOH said there is a total bed capacity of 21,300 dedicated to Covid-19 patients. Available are about 59 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 60 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 72 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 79 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for use.

Source: Philippines News agency