﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries reach 1.4 million

With 5,811 new recovered cases reported on Monday, the overall tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide rose to 1,402,918.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the figure is equivalent to a 94.9-percent recovery rate among those who contracted the disease nationwide.

The DOH also tallied 5,204 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 49,128.

Of the active cases, 89.6 percent are mild, 4.7 percent are asymptomatic, 2.5 percent are severe, 1.72 percent are moderate, and 1.5 percent are in critical condition.

The DOH also logged 100 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 26,015.

The DOH said 12 duplicates were removed from the total case count.

“In addition, 156 cases were deactivated after being tagged by their Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Units (RESUs)/City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESUs) as duplicates. Of these, 150 are recoveries and six are deaths,” it said.

Meanwhile, the DOH said 75 cases previously tagged as recoveries have been validated to be active cases, and 62 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

To date, 57 percent of 3,500 intensive care unit beds, 45 percent of 19,300 isolation beds, 42 percent of 12,300 ward beds, and 36 percent of 2,800 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use nationwide.

In Metro Manila, 42 percent of 1,100 intensive care unit beds, 37 percent of 4,700 isolation beds, 32 percent of 3,400 ward beds, and 30 percent of 1,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are being used.

Source: Philippines News Agency