﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries now 459,252

An additional 746 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the country’s overall tally of recovered cases to 459,252 on Thursday.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) also reported 1,323 new confirmed cases and 40 new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 25,614 and the death toll to 9,739.

The DOH said about 85 percent of the active cases are mild, 6.4 percent are asymptomatic, 2.9 percent are severe, 0.48 percent are moderate, and 5.2 percent are in critical condition.

“There were five duplicates removed from the total case count, and of these, three recovered cases and two cases were found to have tested negative and have been removed from the total case count. Moreover, 14 cases that were previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it added.

Davao City topped the list of places that logged the highest number of new cases with 136 infections.

It was followed by Quezon City with 107; Agusan del Sur with 61; Dagupan City with 57; and Cavite with 54.

DOH data on Jan. 13 showed that only 1,323 or 5.8 percent of 22,984 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

To date, there are 26,000 beds dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 60 percent of 2,100 intensive care unit beds, 62 percent of 16,100 isolation beds, and 73 percent of 7,800 ward beds.

About 78 percent of 2,100 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

The DOH reminded the public to continue observing the minimum health standards, especially when going outdoors — the proper wearing of face masks and face shields, avoiding cramped places where physical distancing is impossible, and avoid staying outside for a long period.

Source: Philippines News agency