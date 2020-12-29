﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries now 439K

The country’s total number of recovered cases from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is now 439,016, with 253 more recovering from the disease, the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the DOH said the figures represent 93.1 percent of those who tested positive for the virus that has so far beaten the illness.

The agency also reported 886 new confirmed cases and 38 new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 23,348 and the death toll to 9,162.

The DOH said about 80 percent of the active cases are mild, 10.6 percent are asymptomatic, 3.1 percent are severe, 0.44 percent are moderate, and 5.9 percent are in critical condition.

“There were 10 duplicates that were removed from the total case count, and, of these, nine recovered cases have been removed. Moreover, eight cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” it added.

Davao City topped the list of places that logged the most number of new cases with 61 infections.

It was followed by Pampanga with 58; Bulacan with 45; Quezon City with 45; and Cavite with 37.

DOH data on Dec. 28 showed that 793 or 5.9 percent of 13,464 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“The decrease in cases seen for today is due to the temporary operation of many laboratories on Sunday, December 27. About 158 out of 198 laboratories were able to submit their reports through the CDRS, 34 laboratories declared no operations for this day, while six laboratories were flagged non-submission of reports through the CDRS, as such, laboratory compliance to CDRS reporting stands at 96.34 percent,” the DOH said.

Currently, there is a 24,800-bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 63 percent of 2,000 intensive care unit beds, 68 percent of 15,500 isolation beds, and 78 percent of 7,300 ward beds.

About 79 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

The agency reminded the local government units to ensure that contact tracing and case investigation efforts are maintained over the holidays and minimum public health standards are observed in their areas.

Source: Philippines News agency