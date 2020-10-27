﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries now 328,602

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 353 new recovered cases, which pushed the overall tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide to 328,602.

In its latest case bulletin, the DOH also reported 1,524 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 37,489.

Of the active cases, about 93.8 percent are mild, 11 percent are asymptomatic, 2.2 percent are severe, and 4 percent are in critical condition.

Negros Occidental topped the list of places with the most number of newly announced cases at 115, Cavite with 76, Benguet with 72, Quezon City with 67, and Laguna with 65 infections.

A DOH data based on October 26 report showed that 1,473 or 7.5 percent of the 19,677 who have tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

The DOH also logged 14 deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 7,053.

As of Monday, DOH said it has 21,300 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Available are about 55 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 57 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 64 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 78 percent of 2,000 ventilators are in use

Source: Philippines News Agency