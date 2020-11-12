﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries climb to over 362K

The overall tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide has risen to 362,417 with 211 new recovered cases reported on Thursday.

The Department of Health (DOH) also reported 1,407 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 32,682.

Of the active cases, about 83.6 percent are mild, 9.4 percent are asymptomatic, 2.4 percent are severe, .10 percent are moderate and 4.4 percent are in critical condition.

The majority of the newly announced cases are from Davao City with 214, Eastern Samar with 75, Rizal with 75, Cavite with 64, and Quezon with 54 infections.

According to the DOH’s November 11 data, about 1,501 or 6.3 percent out of the 23,797 tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

The DOH, meanwhile, reported 11 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 7,721.

As of Thursday, the DOH said there is a total bed capacity of 21,300 dedicated to Covid-19 patients. Available are about 55 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 59 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 69 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 78 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for use.

Source: Philippines News Agency