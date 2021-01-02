﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries climb to almost 440K: DOH

MANILA – The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries in the country has reached 439,942, with 47 new recoveries reported on Saturday.

In its case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) also announced 1,097 new Covid-19 cases raising the number of active cases to 27,721.

Davao del Norte reported the highest number of new cases at 65, followed by Davao City with 60 new Covid-19 cases, Laguna with 53, Batangas with 48, and Cavite with 43.

The DOH likewise said 82.3 percent of the total active cases are considered to be mild, 9.8 percent are asymptomatic, 4.9 percent are critical, 2.6 percent are severe, and 0.43 percent are moderate.

Meanwhile, there were five new recorded deaths due to Covid-19, raising the death toll to 9,253.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 476,916.

The DOH assured that there are enough Covid-19 bed capacities in the country with 64 percent availability for Intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 71 percent of isolation beds available, ward beds have 79 percent availability and enough ventilators with 80 percent availability.

The DOH said that 15 laboratories did not submit their test results for January 1 due to the temporary unavailability of the Covid-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

However, they also gave an assurance that the issue was resolved immediately and that they are now coordinating with the involved laboratories to ensure that all results are uploaded immediately.

Moreover, for January 1, they said that 150 out of 198 laboratories were able to lodge their reports to the DOH while 33 laboratories declared no operation on Friday.

Meanwhile, the DOH clarified that the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) has not detected the Covid-19 variant from the United Kingdom (UK) in the country.

Likewise, it said that all positive RT-PCR or swab test specimens from countries with cases of the UK Covid-19 variant will undergo genome sequencing starting on Jan. 4.

In an earlier social media post, the PGC said it will continue sequencing and the biosurveillance of positive cases that will be brought directly to them for whole-genome sequencing.

The DOH assured that they closely coordinating with relevant agencies to make sure that stricter measures are being implemented to prevent the entry of the new coronavirus variant. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency