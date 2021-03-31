﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries climb to 603,310

The overall tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide climbed to 603,310 with 103 new recovered cases reported on Tuesday.

Latest data from the Department of Health (DOH) show that the figure is equivalent to an 81.4 percent recovery rate among those who contracted the infectious disease nationwide since the start of the pandemic last year.

There are a total of 9,296 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 124,680.

Of the active cases, about 96 percent are mild, 2.3 percent are asymptomatic, 0.7 percent are severe, 0.39 are moderate, and 0.6 percent are in critical condition.

Also logged were five more deaths, pushing the death toll to 13,191.

“Nine duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, five were recovered cases. Moreover, one case that was previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

A DOH data on March 29 showed that 20.4 percent of 30,518 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

Currently, 59 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 46 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 45 percent of 6,000 ward beds dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are utilized.

About 39 percent of 2,000 ventilators are also utilized by patients with Covid-19

Source: Philippines News Agency