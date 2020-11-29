﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries climb by over 10K to 398,624

The country’s total number of recovered cases from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) rose to 398,624 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 10,579 new recoveries on Sunday.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the DOH said the figures represent 92.7 percent recovery rate from Covid-19 among Filipinos.

It also reported 2,076 new cases while 40 have died. These numbers bring the total number of active cases to 22,867 and the death toll to 8,373.

Of the active cases, about 82.9 percent were classified as mild, 7.4 percent as asymptomatic, 3.2 percent as severe, 0.34 percent as moderate and 6.1 percent in critical condition.

“Two duplicates were removed from the total case count, and, of these, two were recovered cases. Moreover, eight cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths and seven recovered cases found to be negative were removed from the total case count,” the DOH said.

Quezon City topped the list of areas where new Covid-19 cases were logged with 137 infections.

It is followed by Laguna with 122, Cavite with 103, Batangas with 96, and Angeles City with 79 cases.

A November 28 DOH report showed that 1,473 or 6.1 percent of 23,968 who were tested for Covid-19 turned positive.

The DOH also said it remains to have 21,300 total bed capacity for patients with Covid-19.

About 57 percent of intensive care unit beds, 63 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 71 percent of 5,900 ward beds are available for patients’ use.

It added that 82 percent of 2,000 ventilators are also available for patients with Covid-19.

