﻿PH Covid-19 recoveries climb by 9,072 to 966,080

The country’s Covid-19 recovery tally climbed to 966,080 after health authorities reported 9,072 new survivors on Sunday.

The latest data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed a 91.6-percent recovery rate from among the 1,054,983 who got infected.

The DOH also logged 8,343 new infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 72,472.

Of the active cases, about 94.7 percent are mild, 1.9 percent are asymptomatic, 1.4 percent are severe, 0.30 are moderate, and 1.1 percent are in critical condition.

There were also 77 new deaths, pushing the death toll to 17,431 or 1.65 percent of total cases.

Data submitted on April 30 likewise showed that 16 percent of 45,395 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“Some 16 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, 11 were recovered cases and one is death. Moreover, 32 cases that were previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

All laboratories were operational on April 30, 2021 while seven laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

Currently, 64 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 45 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, 51 percent of 6,000 ward beds, and 43 percent of 2,000 ventilators are utilized by patients with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 70 percent of 800 intensive care unit beds, 50 percent of 3,800 isolation beds, 62 percent of 2,200 ward beds, and 54 percent of 800 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use in the National Capital Region.

The public is reminded to stay at home and to observe minimum health standards when going out.

The DOH urged those experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to immediately isolate and contact the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams.

Source: Philippines News Agency