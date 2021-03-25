﻿PH Covid-19 recovered cases reach 578,461

At least 620 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the country’s overall tally of recovered cases to 578,461 as of Tuesday.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said those who have beaten the illness account for 85.4 percent of the Philippines’ total case tally which has reached 677,653.

The agency also reported 5,867 new confirmed cases and 20 new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 86,200 and the death toll to 12,992.

The DOH said about 95.4 percent of the active cases are mild, 2.3 percent are asymptomatic, 0.9 percent are severe, 0.49 percent are moderate, and 0.9 percent are in critical condition.

“There were six duplicates removed from the total case count as one of these is a recovered case. Moreover, eight cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it added.

DOH data on March 22 showed that 15.4 percent of 33,719 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

Currently, 52 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 43 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 40 percent of 6,000 ward beds dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are utilized.

About 33 percent of 2,000 ventilators are also utilized by patients with Covid-19.

It reminded the public to continue observing the minimum health standards, especially when going outdoors — the proper wearing of face masks and face shields, avoiding cramped places where physical distancing is impossible, and avoiding staying outside for a long period.

Source: Philippines News Agency