﻿PH Covid-19 recovered cases reach 2,459,052

An additional 16,523 patients have beaten the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the country’s overall recovery count to 2,459,052 as of Monday.

The Department of Health (DOH), in its latest Covid-19 bulletin, said recoveries account for 94.4 percent of the total 2,604,040 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

The DOH also logged a lower 10,748 new cases and 61 new deaths, bringing the overall tally of active cases to 106,160 and the death toll to 38,828.

Of the new infections, 82.7 percent of the active cases are mild, 8.3 percent are asymptomatic, 2.7 percent are severe, 5.15 percent are moderate, and 1.2 percent are in critical condition.

“There were 107 duplicates removed from the total case count as 71 of these are recoveries and one is death. Moreover, 23 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

DOH data on October 4, likewise, showed that 20.2 percent of 59,551 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

All laboratories were operational on October 2 and three laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

Based on data in the last 14 days, the three non-reporting laboratories contribute, on average, 0.3 percent of samples tested and 0.3 percent of positive individuals.

To date, 72 percent of 4,400 intensive care unit beds, 59 percent of 21,100 isolation beds, 62 percent of 15,700 ward beds, and 51 percent of 3,400 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use nationwide.

Meanwhile, 73 percent of 1,500 intensive care unit beds, 49 percent of 4,800 isolation beds, 57 percent of 4,400 ward beds, and 55 percent of 1,100 ventilators reserved for patients with Covid-19 are being used in the National Capital Region.

Source: Philippines News Agency