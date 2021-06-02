﻿PH Covid-19 recovered cases reach 1,167,426

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 6,266 new recovered cases, pushing the total number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide to 1,167,426.

According to the DOH, the figure is equivalent to a 94.1-percent recovery rate among the 1,240,716 Filipinos who contracted the infectious disease.

The DOH also tallied 5,257 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 52,132.

Of the active cases, about 93.3 percent are mild, 2.3 percent are asymptomatic, 1.5 percent are critical, 1.9 are severe, and 1.32 percent are moderate.

It also logged 146 new deaths, pushing the death toll to 21,158 or 1.71 percent of the country’s total cases.

“About eight duplicates were removed from the total case count, of these, six are recoveries. Moreover, 86 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

All laboratories were operational on May 31, 2021 while three laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

Based on data in the last 14 days, the three non-reporting laboratories contribute, on average, 0.13 percent of samples tested and 0.15 percent of positive individuals.

Data submitted on May 31 also showed that 12.8 percent of 37,822 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

To date, 57 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 48 percent of 13,600 isolation beds, 50 percent of 6,000 ward beds, and 38 percent of 2,000 ventilators are utilized by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

Meanwhile, 50 percent of 700 intensive care unit beds, 41 percent of 3,800 isolation beds, 37 percent of 2,200 ward beds, and 37 percent of 800 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use in the National Capital Region.

The public is reminded to stay at home and to observe minimum health standards when going out.

The DOH urged those experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to immediately isolate and contact the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams.

Source: Philippines News Agency