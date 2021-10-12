﻿PH consulate seeks safer NY streets after assault on Pinay nurse

The Philippine Consulate General in New York on Monday called on authorities to make streets safer following the assault of a Filipina nurse by a homeless in Times Square.

“We grieve with the family of our kababayan Maria Ambrocio, a health frontliner, who died from her injuries after she was knocked down by a homeless man near Philippine Consulate General in New York on Friday,” Consul General Elmer Cato said in a Twitter post.

According to a police report, a homeless man identified as Jermaine Foster first grabbed the mobile phone of a 29-year-old woman along West 41st Street and Broadway and collided with the 58-year-old Ambrocio, knocking the latter down as he fled.

Ambrocio suffered head trauma and fought for her life for a day and a half at Bellevue Hospital.

She was an oncology nurse at the Bayonne Medical Center in the state of New Jersey.

“At 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the Philippine Consulate General in New York and the Filipino Community will hold a memorial mass for Maria Ambrocio at the St. Francis of Assisi Church on West 31st Street,” Cato said.

He also urged Filipinos around the world to pray all together for the eternal repose of Ambrocio’s soul and for a safer New York.

Source: Philippines News Agency