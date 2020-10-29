﻿PH ‘biggest mover’, out of top 5 worst countries for journalists

The Philippines is finally out of the top five worst countries for journalists and was declared the “biggest mover” in the Committee to Protect Journalists’ (CPJ) Global Impunity Index (GII) released on Thursday, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) has reported.

In a statement, the Palace task force welcomed the report as an incontrovertible demonstration and validation of the government’s unfeigned dedication to safeguarding press freedom and protecting the life, liberty, and security of media workers in the country amid huge challenges.

“The Philippines is the biggest mover in this year’s rankings, improving from the fifth-worst country worldwide to the seventh-worst. The Philippines has 11 unsolved murders in the current 10-year index period, compared with 41 for last year’s index,” the global media watchdog said.

PTFoMs Chairman, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, said the achievement marks the beginning of bigger goals and greater success.

“We shall remain steadfast in our commitment to protect and promote media security by all means legally possible, relentless in the face of adversity,” Guevarra said, describing the latest GII ranking as a clear manifestation of the country’s working justice system.

PTFoMS Co-Chair, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, noted that despite the task force’s recent accomplishments, which have drawn international attention, the body would continue to safeguard press freedom in the Philippines.

“This is a testament to the relentless efforts of the government in protecting our media workers from threats and violence. Rest assured that the Duterte administration will always uphold freedom of speech and expression. There is no other way to interpret this great improvement but to think that we are on the right track and, at the same time, that we should do more,” Andanar said.

“Congratulations are in order for all stakeholders in this effective campaign in ending impunity against our fellow media workers. But the PTFoMS must not rest on its laurels. There is more to be done,” he added.

The CPJ’s report for 2020 explained that the country’s remarkable jump from fifth to seventh place “reflects the fact that the November 2009 Ampatuan, Maguindanao massacre of 58 people, including 30 journalists and two media workers, no longer falls into the 10-year time frame for calculating the index.”

“Landmark convictions late last year led CPJ to adjust the status of the Ampatuan cases to ‘partial impunity’ from ‘full impunity’ previously – meaning that they would no longer have figured into the index calculation regardless of the time frame,” it added.

On Dec. 19, 2019, the Quezon City Regional Trial Court that heard the massacre case for a full decade handed down the guilty verdict against the masterminds and their accomplices in the gruesome crime and sentenced them to long years in prison.

Meanwhile, PTFoMS Executive Director, Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco, said he was immensely elated by the big improvement in the country’s ranking even as he vowed to work harder to finally remove the Philippines from the top 10 list.

“In spite of the many challenges our media workers are facing right now due to the pandemic, the country has a reason to be happy for this very welcome development. However, we will not rest until we are completely out of this list and until the day that no more media worker had to be killed in the name of his sacred duty and regardless of motive,” Egco said.

He further said PTFoMS would have to clarify the 11 unsolved cases since most of them are undergoing trial in various courts all over the country.

Egco vowed that the government would not let any killer of media workers go unpunished.

Aside from addressing the unsolved media killings, he said the task force has helped hundreds of journalists, including victims of online harassment, since its creation in 2016.

The Presidential Task Force relentlessly pursues and keeps track of all cases of media violence in the country and provides the public with up-to-date information on the progress of these cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency