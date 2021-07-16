﻿PH backs conclusion of WTO talks on fisheries subsidies this year

High-level Philippine officials have vowed to support the World Trade Organization (WTO) to conclude negotiations on fisheries subsidies agreement prior to the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) in December this year.

In a statement Friday, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Secretary Ramon Lopez and Agriculture Secretary William Dar attended the virtual Trade Negotiations Committee Ministerial-level Meeting on Fisheries Subsidies on July 15, along with over 100 ministers and heads of delegation worldwide.

“The Philippines stands together with other Members who are committed to deliver an outcome in the fisheries subsidy negotiations ahead of MC12. This will only be possible if there is solid political will and diplomatic flexibility in the negotiations,” Lopez said.

In a separate WTO statement, its Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said ministers and heads of delegation have shown strong commitment to conclude the 20-year negotiations on fisheries subsidies agreement.

WTO members have been discussing how to limit public subsidies incentivizing overfishing, which threatens food security, especially for low-income coastal communities and the livelihoods of poor and vulnerable fishers.

“The UN Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that one-third of global fish stocks are overfished and most of the rest is fully exploited. This is up from 10 percent in 1970 and 27 percent in 2000,” the WTO said.

According to the WTO, governments have provided USD35 billion in fisheries subsidies, two-thirds of which go to commercial fishers.

On the other hand, Philippine officials said the WTO should continue providing flexibility and exemptions for poor and vulnerable artisanal fishers in developing and least developed countries.

Moreover, the Philippine delegations urged WTO members to reconsider the current draft text of the agreement pertaining to subsidies for the activity in the disputed waters.

“Issues of territorial claims or delimitation of maritime boundaries or zones are of the highest concern for the Philippines but nothing must prohibit a duly constituted Panel from hearing a case,” Dar said.

“All interventions will be considered in revising and finalizing the text of the provisions. Usually subject to more discussions and negotiations until there is consensus among the over 160 member-countries,” Lopez said in a text message.

Source: Philippines News Agency