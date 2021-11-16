﻿PH administers over 3M Covid-19 vax doses for 3 straight days

Malacañang on Monday cited the increasing turnout in the country’s Covid-19 vaccination program as it administered more than 3 million doses for three straight days last week.

In a Palace briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reported the Philippines has administered 1,052,600 vaccine doses on Nov.10, followed by 1,239,981 on Nov. 11, and 971,159 on Nov. 12. which “signifies that the government is nearing to hit its target of administering at least 1 million jabs daily.”

“Binabati natin ang lahat, for three straight days in a row last week, pumapalo po tayo ng 1 million jabs (We congratulate everyone as we hit one million jabs for three straight days in a row last week),” he said.

The latest data from the National Covid-19 vaccination dashboard showed a total of 69,713,994 doses have been administered nationwide, with 38,148,431 jabs given as first dose and 31,570,463 as second dose.

The country’s average daily vaccination rate stood at 788,007 jabs.

In Metro Manila, almost 10 million individuals, or 101.92 percent of its target population have received their first dose with 92.12 of them now fully vaccinated.

To date, the Philippines has received a total of 123,258,340 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from various manufacturers, both government-procured and donations.

Some 301,860 Pfizer doses will be arriving on Monday night, and 1,353,800 Moderna doses on Tuesday.

Roque reminded anew the public to continue adhering to the minimum public health standards, particularly those who have started the limited face-to-face classes.

Source: Philippines News Agency