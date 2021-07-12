﻿PH administers over 13M doses of Covid-19 vaccine

A total of 13,196,282 doses of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine have been administered in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday.

In an online briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said of this number, 3,526,342 people have been fully vaccinated while 9,669,940 have already received their first dose as of July 11.

“Out of the 13.1 million na nabakuna, 9.6 million na po ang first dose at 3.5 million ang second dose,” Cabotaje said.

According to DOH data, among the partially vaccinated individuals, more than 1.78 million are health workers, 2.65 million are senior citizens, 3.23 million are persons with comorbidities, 1.6 million are essential workers, and 307,450 are indigents.

Out of the fully vaccinated individuals, more than 1.2 million are health workers, 915,593 are senior citizens, 1.14 million are persons with comorbidities, 191,851 are essential workers, and 69,694 are indigents.

The average daily administered doses in the last seven days reached 212,607 in at least 1,213 vaccination sites nationwide, the DOH said.

The DOH urged the public to continue practicing the minimum public health standards as the transmission of infections is still possible regardless of vaccination status.

“To win our race against Covid-19 variants, we encourage senior citizens to get vaccinated and take their second dose as scheduled. Regardless of vaccination status, everyone is urged to continue practicing the minimum public health standards as you may still get infected with Covid-19 and infect other people,” the DOH said in its Facebook page post on Monday.

Source: Philippines News Agency