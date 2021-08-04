﻿PH administers nearly 22M doses of Covid-19 jabs

A total of 21,883,781 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Philippines as to date, National Task Force (NTF) against Covid-19 Chief Implementer, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Wednesday.

During the House committee on health hearing on the Covid-19 situation, Galvez said the country’s average daily vaccination rate has “significantly increased” with 529,911 doses have been administered from July 28 to August 3.

“We would like to present to Congress the good news that the Philippines has already administered 21,883,781 doses of various vaccines, 12,058,315 have taken the first dose while 9,825,466 Filipinos are now fully vaccinated,” he said.

He said the fully vaccinated individuals represent 13.87 percent of the target eligible population for vaccination drive.

Galvez, also the vaccine czar, said the government has reached the highest-recorded number of jabs administered per day of up to 673,652 doses on August 3, which is higher than its original target of 500,000 doses daily.

The country’s weekly jab accomplishment is now at 3,709,376 doses, he added.

So far, the Philippines has 37,275,800 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Galvez said the government targets to acquire at least 25 million doses in the monthly stockpile to meet the vaccine demands of all regions and provinces nationwide.

The government is eyeing about 22,726,000 doses–both donated and procured by the government and the private sector–to be delivered this month.

Source: Philippines News Agency