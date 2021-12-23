﻿PH administers nearly 103M vax doses; 45.2M Pinoys fully vaxxed

The Philippines has administered a total of 102,988,677 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) nationwide, with 45,284,617 Filipinos now fully vaccinated and 1,194,321 more having received their booster shots as of Wednesday.

Despite the onslaught of Typhoon Odette that suspended the second round of massive vaccination drives in affected areas, the government remains optimistic about reaching its goal of fully inoculating at least 54 million Filipinos by the end of this year to achieve population protection.

On Tuesday night, the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 welcomed the arrival of 1,358,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine procured by the private sector through a tripartite agreement.

Clifford Basco of the NTF said the newly delivered vaccines would be used as primary doses and booster shots.

Basco cited the huge contribution of the private sector to the government’s Covid-19 pandemic response strategies.

He said the latest shipment brought the country’s total received vaccines to 192,345,450 doses, both procured and donated, since February.

“This means we have enough stockpile of Covid-19 vaccines. We (have) more than 90 million doses in our stockpile,” Basco said.

He again encouraged more Filipinos to get vaccinated and strictly adhere to the minimum public health standards.

Basco noted that the whole-of-nation massive vaccination approach has greatly contributed to the downtrend of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency