﻿PH administers 63.4M doses; 29.2M now fully vaxxed

The country’s vaccination program continues to accelerate with over 29.2 million Filipinos fully protected against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as of Saturday.

The latest data from the National Covid-19 vaccination dashboard showed a total of 63,412,955 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide.

Of the total jabs, 34,202,563 were given as first doses and 29,210,392 were second doses.

In the past seven days, the country’s average daily vaccination rate stood at 647,580 doses, much higher compared to 518,294 doses recorded on October 31.

The National Task Force (NTF) against Covid-19 earlier reported that the government has reached its target of administering at least one million doses in a day, with 1,119,389 jabs given on Nov. 4 alone.

Previously, NTF chief and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. noted that expansion of the vaccination program to children will further increase the country’s inoculation rate.

In a news release on Saturday, Galvez said more than 58,000 minors from 12 to 17 years old nationwide, have received their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The government sees about 12.7 million minors will be covered under the pediatric vaccination rollout.

The government targets to further ramp up the vaccination by administering at least five million doses per week “so that the population protection will soon achieve before the year ends.”

The Philippines has so far received a total of 109,779,530 Covid-19 doses, both procured and donations.

Source: Philippines News Agency