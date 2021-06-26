﻿PH administered jabs now at 9.2M

Over nine million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered nationwide, said Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., the Chief Implementer of the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19.

A total of 9,281,235 jabs have been given to the five priority sectors as of June 23, 2021 — health care workers, the elderly, adults with comorbidities, economic front-liners, and the indigent population in select areas.

“This development shows that we are on the right track in our vaccination program. With the steady arrival of larger vaccine doses, we will be able to accelerate the inoculation of our priority sectors,” Galvez told a media group on Saturday.

As the Philippines’ average daily vaccination rate gradually increases, Galvez is confident that population protection is achievable before the year ends.

The government is also set to activate at least 5,000 more vaccination sites while about 11 million doses are arriving next month, including those purchased by the private sector.

“We will see a significant increase in our daily vaccinations once these private-sector efforts gain momentum,” Galvez added.

Source: Philippines News Agency