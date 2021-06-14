﻿PFL reigning champ United City renamed to United Clark

United City, the reigning Philippines Football League (PFL) champion, announced on Monday that it will now be known as United Clark for the upcoming season after sealing an agreement with the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) to have the Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles as the site of its new stadium.

“This is a historic day for all of us within the organization as we are finally able to announce Clark as our permanent home. This has been in the works for several months, and we would like to thank Vivencio B. Dizon, president and CEO (chief executive officer) of BCDA, and his team for their support in bringing professional football to Clark,” club owner Eric Gottschalk said.

Formerly known as Ceres Negros before a group of investors led by Gottschalk bought the club from the Yanson Family last year, United Clark will be Pampanga’s third active regional sports team after the Pampanga Giant Lanterns of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, another team based in Angeles, and the Pampanga Delta of the National Basketball League.

“Our move to Pampanga has a lot to do with the already existing sports mentality within the community, especially the love for football,” Gottschalk said.

Currently, plans are now underway about the construction of the stadium that United Clark will call home.

“We have already identified a prime location, and we are just waiting to complete the paperwork before the plot will also be announced,” Gottschalk said on the construction update.

Asked for some more details, the German businessman currently based in Dubai bared to the Philippine News Agency that the stadium will be built just near the Diosdado Macapagal International Airport.

The stadium is expected to be opened before the end of 2023.

In the meantime, the club will use the New Clark City Athletic Stadium in Capas, Tarlac as its temporary home.

“Our inaugural friendly match [is] planned for early August,” Gottschalk bared, barring new developments while under the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

The friendly match, pending approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Philippine Football Federation, could serve as United Clark’s main preseason clash before its upcoming PFL title defense later this year.

On the other hand, Gottschalk revealed that the United Clark’s football academy is scheduled to be finished before 2021 ends.

United Clark will first see action in the AFC Champions League group stages later this month.

