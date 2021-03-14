﻿PFDA unloads record-high fish in Metro Manila

The Philippine Fisheries and Development Authority (PFDA) in Navotas Fish Port Complex (NFPC) has recorded 5262.75 metric tons (MT) of fish unloading composed of marine, aquaculture and frozen fish products for the period March 1-9.

“Of this total, galunggong (round scad) recorded the highest unloading with a total 1210.6 MT,” it said.

The fish supply was sourced from various origins and fishing grounds such as Balabac Strait, Bataan, Batangas, Eastern Palawan, Masbate, Mindoro, Northern and Southern Palawan, Quezon, Tawi-Tawi Bay, Visayan Sea, Zambales, Zamboanga.

PFDA-NFPC data also showed that it has unloaded a total of 12,404.4 MT for January and 15,384.9 MT for February.

It supplies around 80 percent of the fish demand in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The increase in the fish supply has been attributed to the lifting of the three-month closed fishing season for round scad in Northeastern Palawan last February 1 and also the lifting of the three-month closed fishing season in the Visayan Sea on February 16, which serves as major fishing grounds for sardines and herrings (Clupeidae), as well as mackerels (Scombridae).

Early this month, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) announced the lifting of the closed fishing season for sardines in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

BFAR National Director Eduardo Gongona mentioned that the open fishing season is an opportunity for Filipinos to ensure food supply amid the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak and other food shortage concerns brought by the measures implemented due to the pandemic.

“By enforcing the closed season, sardines fish stocks are able to replenish and recover, ensuring the abundance of sardines and other fishery resources in the area,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency