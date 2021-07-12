﻿Pets in carriers now allowed in MRT-3 trains

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) is now allowing commuters to travel with their pets as long as these are placed inside pet carriers that comply with the MRT-3’s policies.

In a Facebook post, the MRT-3 said these pets are required to be carried inside pet carriers with a maximum size of 2 feet (ft) by 2ft.

“Magandang balita ito para sa mga pet lovers dahil pinapayagan ng pamunuan ng MRT-3 ang pagsakay ng mga alagang hayop sa loob ng tren alinsunod sa panuntunan ng rail line (Good news to pet lovers as the MRT-3 administration now allows pets inside the trains for as long as they comply with MRT-3 rules) ,” the MRT-3 said.

The MRT-3 also reminded passengers to continue following the “seven commandments” against Covid-19 in public transportation such as always wearing face masks, face shields, observing physical distancing, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency