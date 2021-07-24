﻿Petecio wins, Barbosa falls in 1st round of Tokyo Games

Nesthy Petecio’s quest for a Tokyo Olympics gold got off to a good start on Saturday after she beat Marcelat Sakobi Matshu of Congo in the first round of the women’s featherweight boxing event at the Kokugikan Arena in the Japanese capital.

After a tight first round, Petecio showed her dominant form in the final six minutes to edge Matshu.

In the unanimous decision favoring Petecio, one of the five judges had it 29-28, but the other four jurors all gave her a perfect 30.

A tall order awaits Petecio in the second phase on Monday as she battles no less than top seed Lin Ti-Yun of Chinese Taipei.

While Petecio scored a win to start her medal quest, the same cannot be said of Kurt Barbosa.

South Korean Jang Jun quickly showed why he is the reigning world number one in the men’s under-58-kg. taekwondo division, beating Barbosa in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics taekwondo event.

It was smooth sailing for Jang, dominating Barbosa in the first two rounds and leading, 26-6, before the officials put the mercy rule, that is, the point gap rule, to play.

Barbosa, however, is not yet out of the medal running as a repechage for the bronze might happen if Jang goes all the way to the final round.

Source: Philippines News Agency