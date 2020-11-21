﻿Persons injured by ‘Ulysses’ climb to 68: NDRRMC

The number of injuries attributed to Typhoon Ulysses, which slammed across a large area of Luzon, has climbed to 68, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its Saturday update.

This is higher than the 24 reported in Friday’s update.

The number of deaths remained at 73, and 19 people were still missing.

The deaths, injured, and missing were recorded in the Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, the Bicol, and the Cordillera regions, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Meanwhile, affected families were placed at 912,912, which is equivalent to 3,747,201 persons residing in 6,197 barangays in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, NCR, and the Cordillera region.

Damage to agriculture was placed at PHP4,213,681,074 incurred in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Cordillera, and the NCR.

Damage to infrastructures was estimated at PHP8,699,732,576 in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Cordillera, and the NCR.

Damaged houses number 80,166, with 9,032 “heavily damaged” and 71,134 “partially damaged”. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency