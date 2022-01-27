﻿Perseverant Clippers stun Wizards, complete magical 35-pt rally

The Los Angeles Clippers struggled severely to shock the Washington Wizards for an improbable 116-115 win, rallying from 35 down in a Tuesday NBA game.

The Wizards had a 35-point lead near the end of the second quarter by 66-31 at the Capital One Arena, Washington. It was the biggest lead in this match.

However, the Clippers turned the tables in the second half.

The visitors scored 40 points in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Washington was on the 115-109 lead in the final seconds of the match, but Clippers guard Luke Kennard scored a three-pointer to narrow the gap with nine seconds left to the final buzzer, 112-115.

After a Wizards turnover, Kennard hit another three-pointer to tie the game 115-115. The Clippers’ hero was also fouled by Wizards star Bradley Beal.

Kennard scored a game-winning free throw with 1.9 seconds to go.

No timeouts remained for the Wizards.

Washington forward Kyle Kuzma unleashed a full-court pass, but it was out of bounds with one second left, another turnover for the Wizards.

LA Clippers took a 116-115 victory in Washington.

It is the Clippers’ largest comeback in the Western Conference franchise’s history, but the second largest in NBA.

No teams have been able to match or break the Utah Jazz’s 36-point turnaround record against Denver Nuggets in a 1996 NBA game.

In the game, the Jazz were 70-34 behind against the Nuggets at Salt Lake City, Utah. But Utah bagged a miraculous win by 107-103 after displaying a stunning performance in the second half.

LA Clippers guard Kennard scored 25 points for the winners at Capital One Arena.

Kennard also had eight rebounds and made six assists.

Meanwhile, Clippers’ Amir Coffey clocked up 29 points to be the game’s top scorer.

Wizards’ All-Star guard Beal racked up 23 points to lead his team.

The 28-year-old grabbed nine rebounds and produced six assists as well.

His teammate Kuzma posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Clippers are ranked at ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. They won 24 games but lost 25 others this season.

Washington is going 23-25 to come 10th in the Eastern Conference rankings.

Celtics hammer Kings

The Boston Celtics thrashed the Sacramento Kings 128-75 in Boston’s TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and Jaylen Brown added 30 points for the Celtics.

Kings guard Buddy Hield racked up 11 points, the only Sacramento member scoring in double digits.

The Celtics are in the ninth spot in the East with 25 wins. Boston previously lost 24 games this season.

The Kings have 18-31 win/loss record to come 13th in the Western Conference.

Other results: Philadelphia 76ers – New Orleans Pelicans: 117-107; Detroit Pistons – Denver Nuggets: 105-110; Toronto Raptors – Charlotte Hornets: 125-113; Brooklyn Nets – Los Angeles Lakers: 96-106; Houston Rockets – San Antonio Spurs: 104-134; Golden State Warriors – Dallas Mavericks: 130-92; and Portland Trail Blazers – Minnesota Timberwolves: 107-109.

Source: Philippines News Agency