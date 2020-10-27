﻿Perform duties with professionalism, DOT reminds officials

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday advised its officials to remain professional in performing their duties.

The reminder came after DOT Regional 1 director Jeff Ortega drew flak on social media for introducing former senator Bongbong Marcos, in an event, as the vice president.

Marcos has a pending electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo before the Supreme Court, which is sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

“The DOT reminds all its officials and employees to perform and discharge their duties with the highest degree of excellence and professionalism,” the DOT said in a statement.

It added that government officials are guided by the Civil Service Commission especially in expressing views on current political problems or issues.

“With this, the DOT remains committed to the development of the tourism industry,” it said.

Source: Philippines News Agency