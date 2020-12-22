﻿Peralta condemns slay of ex-CA justice

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Tuesday condemned the killing of retired Court of Appeals (CA) associate justice Normandie B. Pizarro whose remains were positively identified by state forensics investigators on Monday.

“The killing and murder of any person is never tolerated by our laws. In fact, our courts will always condemn it. I ask our law enforcement agencies to press on with their investigation so that the perpetrators of this barbaric act can be caught and brought to justice.” Peralta said in a statement sent to newsmen.

Peralta also extended his sincerest condolences and sympathies to the family of the former magistrate.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Menardo P. Guevarra said investigators are still conducting their probe on the killing.

“The NBI is looking at all possible angles, and Justice Pizarro’s previous work in the Court of Appeals (CA) is surely one of them,” Guevarra said.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed Monday that it was Pizarro’s remains that were found in Capas, Tarlac last Oct. 30.

Guevarra said the bureau is focusing on four persons of interest in the case, with one of the four willing to divulge what he knows.

The NBI forensic chemistry division report showed a 99.9999 percent DNA match based on the examination of Pizarro’s remains.

Pizarro’s black Honda Accord sedan was recovered in San Simon, Pampanga. He was last seen alive at a casino in Clark on Oct. 23

Source: Philippines News agency