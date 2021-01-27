﻿People’s Day resumes in Antique

The provincial government of Antique resumes its People’s Day on Tuesday after it was temporarily stopped last year due to the implementation of strict quarantine measures in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“People had been waiting for their requested Aid to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) and the elderlies for their benefits,” said Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao in her message during the twice a week People’s Day held at the New Capitol Building here.

People’s Day, which was temporarily halted on March 17, 2020, is held every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), PHP131,400 cash assistance was released, to include the PHP87,400 AICS for 26 people who are sick or have family members currently in the hospital, and PHP44,000 for qualified senior citizens.

Seventeen elderlies received their cash benefits in various amounts under the “Kabalaka Kang Gobernadora Kay Lolo Kag Lola (Governor’s Concern for Grandfather and Grandmother ” program.

The provincial government for the past three years had been implementing the program where 85 years old and above senior citizens are being given benefit or financial support for their food, medicines, and other needs yearly.

Evelyn Domingo, who accompanied her 96-year-old mother Crisanta Tandayag to receive her financial support, said that it was the second time for her to get such assistance.

“We are grateful to Gov. Cadiao and the provincial government for the support, for the amount is really a big help,” she said in an interview, adding her mother will use the money to buy her medicines for hypertension.

Through the Kabalaka provided for in Provincial Ordinance Number 2018-144, seniors 85 to 89 years old are given PHP2,000; 90 to 94 years old with PHP3,000; and 95 to 99 years old with PHP5,000 each.

The provincial government also gives a one-time PHP30,000 for those 100 years old and above.

Source: Philippines News agency