﻿People with hypertension can do light exercise: expert

JAKARTA – People with hypertension can perform light exercises to prevent potential blood pressure-related and other health problems, sports medicine specialist from the Association of Sports Medicine Specialists (PDSKO), Dr. Michael Triangto, SpKO, has advised.

“Brisk walking, jogging, cycling, and swimming are some types of exercise that can be carried out to help control or lower high blood pressure,” Triangto said in an official statement on Friday.

There are several types of exercise that can help maintain heart health and blood pressure, he added.

However, if an exercise is forced, and performed without adjusting the body’s abilities, it can potentially raise blood pressure, cause health problems, and even death, he cautioned.

Therefore, people with hypertension must choose the appropriate type of exercise because the heart is forced to pump blood harder when the body moves, which, in turn, raises blood pressure, he explained.

However, after exercising, the pulse falls, thereby helping control blood pressure better, he said.

For people with hypertension, Triangto recommends aerobics or cardio exercises as they involve repetitive movements of light intensity performed over a long duration of time.

A good exercise is not determined by the time-period involved, but its duration and the exercise must be performed in a relaxed, and not rushed, manner, he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 150 minutes of exercise per week, which can be divided into 30 minutes a day, and further spread over 10 minutes in the morning, 10 minutes in the afternoon, and 10 minutes at night.

“But for people with hypertension, exercise must be adjusted to the body’s ability. Exercising for 30 minutes is not long, but sports may not be able to be carried out by certain people. Hence, exercise needs to be adjusted to the body’s ability. For example, (start) by exercising for 15 minutes, and the duration can be increased gradually,” Triangto advised.

To prevent problems, people with hypertension are advised to not exercise when they have a headache and they must also get used to measure their blood pressure or pulse rate when doing it, he added.

If the blood pressure or pulse rate is higher than the normal reading, the patient must abstain from exercise and consult a doctor, he said.

“Currently, consultations can be done online. If your health is (such that you are) not yet able to exercise, do not push yourself,” he advised.

In addition to checking their blood pressure and pulse rate, people with hypertension must also record the progress of their health regularly. (Antara)

Source: Philippines News Agency